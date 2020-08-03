MAX HENRY ODOM, JR., age 70, of Warwick, GA, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Crisp County Medical Center in Cordele.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, August 6, at Warwick United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Steve Purnell officiating.

Max was a member of Warwick United Methodist Church, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a 25 year retired veteran of the Air Force Reserves, and a retired aircraft mechanic for Robins AFB. He was a member of the Warwick Lions Club. Max enjoyed working in his yard, spending time with his cats, fishing and trips to the Warwick Power Dam. He was the son of the late Janice Lee Hall Odom and Max Henry Odom, Sr., and was preceded in death by his Fiancé, Sheri Lee St. Louis.

He is survived by 3 Daughters – Angie Odom Jones (John) of Hahira, Tina Lea Odom Coker (Carey Bostick) of Warwick, and Rebecca Dianne St. Louis of Warner Robins; 5 Grandchildren – Bailey Coker, Joshua Coker, Jr., Corey Douthit, Dillon Douthit, and Austin Douthit (Leslie); Several Extended Family Members and Numerous Friends.

Mr. Odom will lie-in-state at Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home in Eastman from 11:00AM until 5:00PM, Wednesday, August 5 . In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org/donate.

Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.

www.stokes-southerland.com