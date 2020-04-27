A pair of shooting incidents kept officers and investigators with the Cordele Police Department busy Tuesday afternoon. The ...

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Wednesday status report on COVID-19 cases shows that the fatality count in Dooly ...

The Cordele Rotary Club, which has temporarily halted its publicly-held meetings along with other civic groups during the ...

Cordele Police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting incident on Tuesday that sent a 13-year-old ...

News Remains found in Wilcox house fire delivered to GBI crime lab Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown has delivered the remains found in an early Monday morning Seville house fire to the GBI Crime Lab for an ...

News Suspect sought after Marathon store burglary FROM A CORDELE POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE: Cordele Police responded to a burglary that had occurred at Marathon-Cordele convenience store at 2302 Highway 300 at around ...

News Local COVID-19 numbers begin to swell Crisp Regional now reports five patients lost to pandemic According to Friday’s afternoon report from Crisp Regional Hospital on the healthcare system’s fight against the ...

News Cordele’s Gateway Center aims to ‘light up the night’ on Friday The Gateway Center of Cordele, which serves victims of sexual assault, is inviting members of the community to place luminaries or candles outside their homes ...

News Cordele Dispatch changes print frequency to Wednesday www.cordeledispatch.com to remain source for regular news updates From Staff Reports In response to the economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ...

Columns Columnist Bill Milby shares some COVID-19 ‘Good Humor’ Not all is gloom and doom in the world. In fact this is just in from one of my faithful readers…..enjoy some Covid 19 Good ...

News Commissioners plead with youth: Stay home Crisp County Commissioner Larry Felton told his fellow commissioners, staff, and others attending Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting of the county commission that one of his ...

News Cordele area blood drive set for Tuesday, April 14 The American Red Cross is conducting a community blood drive on Tuesday, April 14 from 1-6 p.m. Local Red Cross advocate Jack Windham said the ...

News Cordele Police issue lookout for aggravated assault suspect The Cordele Police Department has issued the wanted poster above for 25-year-old James Tolbert, who is wanted on multiple aggravated assault warrants for an incident ...

News Wilcox nursing care facility is home to at least 14 with COVID-19 At least 14 residents of a long-term nursing care facility in Wilcox County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public ...

News Chief Justice extends statewide judicial emergency From a press release issued by the Georgia Supreme Court – Atlanta, April 6, 2020 – Chief Justice Harold D. Melton issued an order today ...

News State website offers assistance to small businesses affected by COVID-19 slowdown Small business owners can access a state-sponsored website, https://www.georgiasbdc.org/georgia-small-business-recovery/, to learn about a variety of U.S. Small Business Administration programs to assist small businesses during ...

News Everything you want to know about Gov. Kemp’s shelter in place order By Dave Williams Bureau Chief-Capitol Beat News Service Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statewide shelter-in-place order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Here ...

News Two pedestrians hurt in single-car wreck on 16th Ave. Officers with the Cordele Police Department and medics with Crisp County EMS responded to a single-car traffic incident involving two pedestrians on 16th Ave. shortly ...

News Georgia shelter-in-place starts 6 p.m. Friday; exempts grocery stores, food pick-up, deliveries By Beau Evans Staff Writer-Capitol Beat News Service Amid the push to curb coronavirus, a statewide shelter-in-place order that will shutter in-person patronizing of bars, ...

News Kemp ordering Georgia to shelter-in-place through April 13 beginning Friday By Beau Evans Staff Writer-Capitol Beat News Service ATLANTA – Georgia will be placed under a statewide shelter-in-place order starting Friday through April 13 as ...

News 9:30 curfew begins in Crisp tonight Crisp County Commissioners, with the approval of Chairman John Wiggins of the Cordele Board of Commissioners and Arabi Mayor Craig Huckaby, met at a called ...

News Two shot at late-night party Investigators with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) are investigating a midnight shooting incident at a party in Cordele that left a 31-year-old Cordele man ...

News Coronavirus vaccine begins clinical trials at Emory in Atlanta By Beau Evans Staff Writer-Capitol Beat News Service Clinical trials to study a potential new vaccine for coronavirus began Friday morning at Emory University in ...

News Kemp closes Georgia public schools through April 24 By Dave Williams Bureau Chief-Capitol Beat News Service ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday ordered Georgia’s public schools closed through April 24 as cases of ...

News Crisp funeral homes issue joint COVID-19 policy From a statement released by Crisp County Funeral Homes regarding their COVID-19 Coronavirus Policy: “In light of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the funeral homes in ...

News Middle Georgia EMC responding to COVID-19 pandemic From a Middle Georgia EMC Press Release Middle Georgia EMC is and has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. The safety and well being ...

News COVID-19 case count now up to three in Crisp ‘Room for improvement’ in community’s social distancing practices, says Sheriff Hancock As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, three Crisp Regional Hospital patients have tested positive for ...

News NOMADS take over Dooly Campgrounds By Neil B. McGahee Dispatch Correspondent The historic Dooly Campgrounds hosted a different kind of camper — members of the NOMADS, not to be confused ...

News Cannon Road bridge work zips along County public works employees haven’t let up since flash flooding in early March wreaked havoc on area roads and infrastructure, according to Crisp County Administrator ...

News Dooly imposes curfew in response to COVID-19 Dooly County formally declared a state of emergency effective at noon Tuesday. The emergency declaration mandates a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and ...

News Four state senators test positive for COVID-19 in Georgia By Beau Evans Staff Writer-Capitol Beat News Service ATLANTA – Four state senators including the chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party have tested positive for ...