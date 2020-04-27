April 27, 2020

Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that left teen hurt

Cordele Police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting incident on Tuesday that sent a 13-year-old ...

Cordele Rotary feeds hospital staffers, challenges other local civic clubs

The Cordele Rotary Club, which has temporarily halted its publicly-held meetings along with other civic groups during the ...

COVID-19 death toll up to six in Wilcox, six in Dooly, two in Crisp

The Georgia Department of Public Health's Wednesday status report on COVID-19 cases shows that the fatality count in Dooly ...

Cordele Police investigate pair of Tuesday shootings

A pair of shooting incidents kept officers and investigators with the Cordele Police Department busy Tuesday afternoon. The ...

Remains found in Wilcox house fire delivered to GBI crime lab

Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown has delivered the remains found in an early Monday morning Seville house fire to the GBI Crime Lab for an ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Suspect sought after Marathon store burglary

FROM A CORDELE POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE: Cordele Police responded to a burglary that had occurred at Marathon-Cordele convenience store at 2302 Highway 300 at around ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Local COVID-19 numbers begin to swell

Crisp Regional now reports five patients lost to pandemic According to Friday's afternoon report from Crisp Regional Hospital on the healthcare system's fight against the ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Cordele’s Gateway Center aims to ‘light up the night’ on Friday

The Gateway Center of Cordele, which serves victims of sexual assault, is inviting members of the community to place luminaries or candles outside their homes ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Cordele Dispatch changes print frequency to Wednesday

www.cordeledispatch.com to remain source for regular news updates From Staff Reports In response to the economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ...

by admin.

Columnist Bill Milby shares some COVID-19 ‘Good Humor’

Not all is gloom and doom in the world. In fact this is just in from one of my faithful readers…..enjoy some Covid 19 Good ...

by admin.

Commissioners plead with youth: Stay home

Crisp County Commissioner Larry Felton told his fellow commissioners, staff, and others attending Tuesday's regular monthly meeting of the county commission that one of his ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Cordele area blood drive set for Tuesday, April 14

The American Red Cross is conducting a community blood drive on Tuesday, April 14 from 1-6 p.m. Local Red Cross advocate Jack Windham said the ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Cordele Police issue lookout for aggravated assault suspect

The Cordele Police Department has issued the wanted poster above for 25-year-old James Tolbert, who is wanted on multiple aggravated assault warrants for an incident ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Wilcox nursing care facility is home to at least 14 with COVID-19

At least 14 residents of a long-term nursing care facility in Wilcox County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Chief Justice extends statewide judicial emergency

From a press release issued by the Georgia Supreme Court – Atlanta, April 6, 2020 – Chief Justice Harold D. Melton issued an order today ...

by Gabe Jordan.

State website offers assistance to small businesses affected by COVID-19 slowdown

Small business owners can access a state-sponsored website, https://www.georgiasbdc.org/georgia-small-business-recovery/, to learn about a variety of U.S. Small Business Administration programs to assist small businesses during ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Everything you want to know about Gov. Kemp’s shelter in place order

By Dave Williams Bureau Chief-Capitol Beat News Service Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statewide shelter-in-place order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Here ...

by admin.

Two pedestrians hurt in single-car wreck on 16th Ave.

Officers with the Cordele Police Department and medics with Crisp County EMS responded to a single-car traffic incident involving two pedestrians on 16th Ave. shortly ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Georgia shelter-in-place starts 6 p.m. Friday; exempts grocery stores, food pick-up, deliveries

By Beau Evans Staff Writer-Capitol Beat News Service Amid the push to curb coronavirus, a statewide shelter-in-place order that will shutter in-person patronizing of bars, ...

by admin.

Kemp ordering Georgia to shelter-in-place through April 13 beginning Friday

By Beau Evans Staff Writer-Capitol Beat News Service ATLANTA – Georgia will be placed under a statewide shelter-in-place order starting Friday through April 13 as ...

by admin.

Sheriff’s investigators identify subject in weekend shooting

Read more | Add your comment

by Gabe Jordan.

9:30 curfew begins in Crisp tonight

Crisp County Commissioners, with the approval of Chairman John Wiggins of the Cordele Board of Commissioners and Arabi Mayor Craig Huckaby, met at a called ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Two shot at late-night party

Investigators with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a midnight shooting incident at a party in Cordele that left a 31-year-old Cordele man ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Coronavirus vaccine begins clinical trials at Emory in Atlanta

By Beau Evans Staff Writer-Capitol Beat News Service Clinical trials to study a potential new vaccine for coronavirus began Friday morning at Emory University in ...

by admin.

Kemp closes Georgia public schools through April 24

By Dave Williams Bureau Chief-Capitol Beat News Service ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday ordered Georgia's public schools closed through April 24 as cases of ...

by admin.

Crisp funeral homes issue joint COVID-19 policy

From a statement released by Crisp County Funeral Homes regarding their COVID-19 Coronavirus Policy: "In light of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the funeral homes in ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Middle Georgia EMC responding to COVID-19 pandemic

From a Middle Georgia EMC Press Release Middle Georgia EMC is and has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.  The safety and well being ...

by Gabe Jordan.

COVID-19 case count now up to three in Crisp

'Room for improvement' in community's social distancing practices, says Sheriff Hancock As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, three Crisp Regional Hospital patients have tested positive for ...

by Gabe Jordan.

NOMADS take over Dooly Campgrounds

By Neil B. McGahee Dispatch Correspondent The historic Dooly Campgrounds hosted a different kind of camper — members of the NOMADS, not to be confused ...

by admin.

Cannon Road bridge work zips along

County public works employees haven't let up since flash flooding in early March wreaked havoc on area roads and infrastructure, according to Crisp County Administrator ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Dooly imposes curfew in response to COVID-19

Dooly County formally declared a state of emergency effective at noon Tuesday. The emergency declaration mandates a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and ...

by Gabe Jordan.

Four state senators test positive for COVID-19 in Georgia

By Beau Evans Staff Writer-Capitol Beat News Service ATLANTA – Four state senators including the chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party have tested positive for ...

by admin.

