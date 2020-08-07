Graveside Funeral services for Larry J. Bullock, 76 of Cordele, will be Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to social distancing guidelines, all in attendance are encouraged to bring and wear a mask. Rev. Larry Wilbanks and Rev. Eddie Wilcox will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug 7, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Larry passed away on Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Aug 4, 1944 in Pitts, Georgia to Willie Joe Bullock and Laverne Ratterree Bullock. He was a member of Union Baptist Church. Larry was a past president of the Chamber of Commerce, an active Gideon, and a former member of the Kiwanis Club.

He is survived by his Wife, Eleanor Thompson Bullock of Cordele; Daughter, Lori (Torre) Worley of Columbus; Brother, Rex (Beth) Bullock of Pitts; Sister, Janice (Larry) Brown of Abbeville; and grandchildren, Guy Worley, Buck Worley, and Mattie Overton.