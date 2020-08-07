Tommy Lee Duckworth, 72 of Cordele, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2:00. Due to social distancing guidelines, seating for the service will be limited and all in attendance are encouraged to bring and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Tommy was born in Vienna, the son of the late Henry Lee Duckworth and Dorothy Letha Powell Duckworth. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. After leaving the Marine Corps, he later joined the Army National Guard and was an active member until his retirement. He was an active member of the Cordele First United Methodist Church and a member of the Crisp County Sportsmans Club, where he had been a past president. Tommy loved the outdoors and enjoyed his farm and his cows. Closest to his heart and his biggest passion was the five blessings he called grandchildren. Wherever they were is where he wanted to be. Tommy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Smith Duckworth of Cordele; two sons and their wives, Randy and Monica Duckworth of Warner Robins and Scott and Nancy Duckworth of Cordele; a brother and his wife, Jimmy and Sue Duckworth of Seville; five grandchildren, Daniel Duckworth, Alexis Duckworth, Anthony Duckworth, Liam Duckworth and Eli Duckworth. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com