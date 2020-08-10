CORDELE — Felton “Buddy” Jones, 69, of Cordele died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence. Services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Layman Carl Gamble officiated the service. Burial followed at Sunnyside Cemetery.

Mr. Jones was born in Vienna, Ga. to the late Freida Baskin Jones and the late Willie Felton Jones. He was employed by Crisp County as a firefighter for 18 years and at Crisp County Public Works also for 18 years. His hobbies included hunting and especially fishing.

He is survived by his wife: Bessie Jones of Cordele; his son: Robbie Jones of Cordele; his daughters: Kris Jones, and Freddy Beasley, of Cordele and Sandie Jones, and Eddie Smith, of Fitzgerald; his siblings: Gilbert Jones and Joanie Wilkes both of Cordele; his grandchildren: Jared Christmas and Hailey Cox both of Cordele; and several nieces and nephews.

