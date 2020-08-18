Laura Jean Clark Heintz, age 72, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Born on December 24, 1947, in Abbeville, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late William Reginald “Reggie” and Laura Belle Yancy Clark. Mrs. Heintz was retired from Habersham Medical Center and was a full member of various Healthcare Associations during her career.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Janita Kelly and brothers, Carl Clark and Billy Clark.

Survivors include, daughter and son-in-law, Hannah Heintz White (Stephen) of Cornelia; sons and daughters-in-law, Henry Preston Heintz (Stephanie Ward) of Cornelia and Harry Pittman Heintz (Sally Burns) of Peachtree City; grandchildren, Tucker Heintz, Clark Heintz, Rosie White, Eleanor White, Hank Heintz, Benjamin Heintz and Elizabeth Heintz; brother, Rev. Jesse David Clark of Abbeville, Georgia; sisters, Yvonne Lovett of Fitzgerald, Georgia and Sue Wilson of Abbeville, Georgia; brothers, Hugh Clark of Abbeville, Georgia and Billy Clark of Athens; several nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services are 2 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart with Rev. Dee Dillin officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 pm until the service hour on Thursday at the funeral home.

Those in attendance are reminded to adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines regarding COVID 19.

Regards may be sent to P.O. Box 428, Demorest, Georgia 30535.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, 1405 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30322-160.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

MCGAHEE-GRIFFIN & STEWART FUNERAL HOME OF CORNELIA, GEORGIA (706-778-8668) IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.