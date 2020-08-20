William Edward “Buddy” Pruett, 76, of Vienna passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and friends Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A service to celebrate the life he lived will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A full obit will follow at completion. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com