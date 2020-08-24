Michael Joe McInvale, 68 of Cordele, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence. Born in Americus, he was the son of the late William Clyde McInvale and Dorothy Faye Shiver McInvale. Joe was a retired welder from Harris Group where he had worked for 30 years and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Delilah Cranford McInvale of Cordele; three children, Jennifer ‘Mikki’ Butler (Robert) and Jody McInvale, all of Cordele and Joey McInvale of West Palm Beach, FL; two brothers, Bill McInvale of Albany and Jack McInvale of Warner Robins; five grandchildren, Maggie Butler, Gage Butler, Jackson Arnette, Lily McInvale and Bash McInvale. No service will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com