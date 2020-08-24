A memorial service for William Edward “Buddy” Pruett of Vienna was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with Rev. Larry Wilbanks and Rev. Brian Leverett officiating. Ray Faircloth, pianist, played soft music before and after the service and “Amazing Grace” during the service. Buddy, 76, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and friends Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Eastman, Buddy was the son of the late William Lee Pruett and Virginia Hatcher Pruett. After graduating from Dodge County High school, he completed 2 years of business school prior to joining Gold Kist as a manager. He moved to Vienna to serve as the manager of Gold Kist in 1972, eventually becoming the district manager for all Gold Kist Peanut and Grain elevators in North Florida and South Georgia, a position he held until 1987. In 1987 he bought a peanut and grain buying facility in Pinehurst. He began Pinehurst Peanut and Grain in 1987 and has been the owner/operator for the last 33 years. His business philosophy and his philosophy in life were always the same; treat your customers and fellow man like you want to be treated. Buddy was a people person and always had a smile and a kind word for everyone he met. He enjoyed competition cooking, but more than that, he loved cooking for his family and friends. Buddy attended the Vienna First Baptist Church, was a former member of the Drayton Volunteer Fire Department, and enjoyed traveling; however his greatest passion was his family. Throughout his life, he was unconditionally devoted to his family and his community and unwaveringly demonstrated a respect for the value and dignity of everyone with whom he came in contact with. While he never sought any credit for the significant impact he had on the lives of those he touched, those who had the privilege of being influenced by him are all deeply grateful. His wise and graceful presence will be irreplaceable, but he leaves an example and a legacy that will remain long after his death. Though he left us too soon, the world is a much better place for having had him in it. Perhaps the following words from the Gospel of Matthew have never been truer of anyone: “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mickie C. Pruett of Vienna; three children, Dr. Michael Edward Pruett (Candice) of Augusta, Robert Kyle Pruett (Lydia) and Megan Davis (Brent) all of Vienna; a brother, Wayne Pruett of Eastman; and five grandchildren, Morgan Pruett, Kylie Pruett, Anna Claire Pruett, Sarah Davis and Carli Davis. Due to Buddy’s love for our local law enforcement, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Dooly County Sheriff’s Department, PO Box 96 Pinehurst, GA 31070. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com