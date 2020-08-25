A graveside service for Janet G. DeVane of Cordele will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Mars Hill Cemetery in Dooly County. Janet, 85, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Cordele Health and Rehab. She wa preceded in death by her husband, Frank DeVane, a son, Scott DeVane and several siblings. She was born in Dooly County and was the daughter of the late Paul and Clara Mae Harper Gregory. Janet was a homemaker who loved to cook and work in her garden, and mowing seven and a half acres of grass was a joy to her. Her grandchildren and great-grands were an important part of her life and she loved the time she had with them. She loved her Lord and as long as her health permitted, she was an active member of Northern Heights Baptist Church. Janet is survived by her two sons, Ricky DeVane of Cordele and Randy DeVane and his wife, Robyn of Americus; grandchildren and their spouses, Ricky, Jr. and Hillary DeVane of Eastman, Amanda and Joel Jones of Tifton, Landon and Jessica DeVane of Rincon, Debra and Tyler Harden of Arabi, Ryan and Samantha DeVane, Robert and Kristi DeVane and Sierra DeVane, all of Cordele, Tabitha Wells of Albany and Barbara and Brian Breedlove of Byromville; and 17 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.