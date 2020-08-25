JONESBORO — Robert Arthur Millie, 72, left this earthly home for his Heavenly home on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born in Toronto, Ontario, he was the son of the late John H. (Jack) Millie and Verna A. Wilkes Millie. Bob graduated from East Carolina University where he played football and made lifelong friends. He enjoyed a very successful career with Golden Corral Corporation for 40 years, 28 years as the Franchisee of the Golden Corral in Cordele, GA until his retirement in 2018. Bob was a Toronto Maples Leafs’ fan and loved the sport of hockey.

His favorite spot was the Outer Banks of North Carolina and he took the entire family there in June 2019 so his precious children and grandchildren could enjoy it with him. His hobbies included genealogy and Ebay, where he prided himself on having a 100% satisfaction rating. Bob was known for his ability to fix anything, especially for his beloved children and grandchildren. “If it is broken, take it to Grampy, he can fix it.” Most of all Bob loved his family. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grampy and was known for his bear hugs, and “I love you more.” He was so loved and will be missed dearly.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Theresa Millie; his devoted and beloved son and his boyfriend, Robert Blake Millie of Atlanta, GA and Mauricio Gardeazabal of Doraville, GA; his devoted and beloved son and his wife Robert Quinn and Perla Millie of McDonough, GA, and his precious grandchildren, Arleth and Kaden Millie of McDonough, GA, a loving Sister and “Brother” Dorothy and David O’Brien of Aliston, Ontario; his loving “Sister” and “Brother” Loutrell and Greg Walker of Cordele, GA; and his loving Mother-In-Law, Mavis Gwinnell (Nell) Mathis of Cordele, GA.; and a niece, several nephews, and his fur baby C.C. Bob was preceded in death by his Father-In-Law, Homer Nesbitt Mathis; and his “Brother”, Nesbitt Eugene Mathis.

A Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele, GA with Dr. Paul Cook officiating. Donations may be made to the East Carolina University Athletic Department, Ward Sports Medicine Building, Greenville, NC 27858.

