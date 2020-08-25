Wayne ‘Sport’ White, 50 of Vienna, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Navicent Health Center in Macon. Wayne was born in Cordele and was the son of the late Wayne Carol White and June Holmes White. He was a retired stocker/cashier for Harvey’s and a lay speaker. He was always available to speak at churches in the area and was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church. Wayne was a devout Christian and loved reading his Bible. He enjoyed wrestling on TV, working crossword puzzles and drawing. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Joy Adkins White of Vienna; his father-in-law, J.W. Adkins of Vienna; an aunt and uncle, Charles and Arlene Holmes and aunts, Carrie Brown and Rhonda Holmes and family, all of Cordele; cousins, Glenn and Stephanie Holmes, Tony and Lee Forsyth and Glennette Goodbread, and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins, some even as far as Texas; and his precious furbabies, Misty the dog and Bear the cat. A service will be announced and held at a date. Arrangements ae by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.