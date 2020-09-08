Funeral services for Bobby Glenn Bragg, Jr. of Vienna were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with Tony Turner officiating. Songs ‘Even Though I’m Leaving’ and ‘Go Rest High On That Mountain’ were played during the service. ‘Stairway To Heaven’ was played at the close and as the recessional. Employees of Tyson Foods served as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. A private committal service followed in Sunnyside Cemetery. Bobby, 58, passed away September 3, 2020. He was born in Vienna to Bobby Bragg, Sr. and Judy Thomas Bragg. He was employed with Tyson Foods for 18 years in the maintenance department. Bobby loved growing vegetables, especially peppers and cucumbers and then sharing his bounty with friends and family in the form of relishes, pepper sauces and anything else he could conjure up. He was an avid cook and griller and in earlier years enjoyed salt water fishing. His passion though was his family, especially his grandchildren. Bobby is survived by wife of 37 years, Laura Lynn Mathis Bragg; his children and their spouses,son, Justin and Brandi Bragg of Elko, daughters, Lindsay and Michael Morris of Cordele and Tiffany and Scott Powell of Elko, son, Michael Bragg of Vienna; his father and his wife, Bobby Glenn, Sr. and Susan Bragg of Rochelle; his mother, Judy Bragg of Dublin; his beloved furbabies, Ahna, Blue and Cocoa; a brother and his wife, Tim and Sherri Bragg of Byromville; a sister and her husband, Teressa and Skip Lowery of Dublin, a step-sister, Jennifer Bostic of Rochelle and a step-brother and his wife, Jason and Abby Holt of Fitzgerald; seven grandchildren, Kenzie and Layne Morris, Jace and Gunner Bragg and Logan, Wyatt and Brooke Powell; and several nieces and nephews.