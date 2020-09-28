A graveside service for Debbie Ann Stephens, 58 of Cobb, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 in the Desota Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. In accordance with the COVID-19 regulations, face masks or face coverings are suggested. Debbie passed away September 25, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Americus. She was the daughter of the late Jimmy Darrell and Lawanda Norris Deen. She was also preceded in death by two children, Christopher Pender and Louise Richards. She was a grower for the plant nursery business. Debbie is survived by a son and his wife, Jimmy and Natalie Stephens of Leslie, two brothers and their wives, Dewayne and Saka Deen of Cobb and Danny and Amy Deen of Thompson; a sister and her husband, Wendy and Stevie Lampp of Thompson; and a granddaughter, Hadley Annabella Stephens. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com