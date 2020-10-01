CUMMING — Tommy David Helms, 79, of Cordele passed away on October 1st, 2020 surrounded by his children in Cumming, Georgia. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 4th, 2020 in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home in Cordele, Georgia. Burial will follow at Arabi-Antioch Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, face masks or face covers are recommended and seating will meet social distancing requirements.

Tommy was born in Dooly County Georgia on May, 23, 1941 to Emma Odell Tyson Helms and Russell Thomas Helms. He graduated from Crisp High School in 1959 and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Southern College. Tommy also attended the University of Georgia, Middle Georgia College and earned a Master’s degree in Mathematics from Valdosta State. He went on to teach high-school mathematics for 12 years (being recognized as a Star Teacher all 12 years) and later became a High-School principal, assistant superintendent, and school superintendent for Turner County. As Tommy neared retirement, he also worked for the Georgia State school board where he was in charge of facilities. Throughout his career, Tommy served as a mentor and supporter to students in need across Turner County. While an avid stamp collector, reader and NASCAR enthusiast, Tommy also enjoyed watching his Roll Tide team take the field. Most of all, Tommy was devoted to his children and grandchildren – never missing a family gathering or other important life events.

Tommy is survived by his beloved children: Tonya Lynn Helms Dudman and spouse Darren of Snellville, Georgia, and Thomas (Todd) David Helms Jr. and spouse Isabelle of Cumming, Georgia; and his six grandchildren: Mary Katherine Dudman Robertson, Abigail Leigh Dudman Clayton, Molly Elizabeth Dudman, Logan Jocelyne-Ann Helms, Tyler Cayne Dudman and Ashton Madeleine-Ann Helms.

The family wishes to thank all of Mr. Helms’ former students, colleagues and friends for the impact they had on his life.

In lieu of flowers and in support of Tommy’s life-long passion for supporting the youth, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.