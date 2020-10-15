A graveside service for Quinnon “Lamar” Wynn of Cordele will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Sunnyside Cemetery. In accordance with COVID-19 requirements, face masks or face coverings are suggested and seating will be limited because of social distancing. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Lamar, 82, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late Julious Lamar Wynn and Rosa Shehee Wynn. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of Lake Blackshear Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. For several years, Lamar served as the Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 33 in Sylvester and was a 50 year member of the Shriners. More than anything else, he was a good husband, father, grandfather, and a fine Christian man. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lottie Wynn of Cordele; his children, Jason (Susan) Wynn of Winston Salem, NC, Jack Wynn of Albany; sister, Faye Law of Albany; and grandchildren, Madison Wynn and Jackson Wynn of Winston Salem, NC, and Austin Wynn and Ryan Wynn of Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Paralyzed Veterans of America, or the charity of your choice would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com