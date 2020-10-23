Funeral services for Johnny Clifford Blackwell of Warwick will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. A committal service will follow in the Cedar Creek Cemetery. In accordance with COVID-19 requirements, face masks or face coverings are suggested and seating will be limited because of social distancing. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. til time for the service at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Johnny, 66, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital. He was the son of the late Clifford Blackwell and Hazel Cox Blackwell Belflower. Johnny loved riding his motorcycle, going hunting, and above all else, spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Blackwell of Warwick; his children, Johnny Blackwell, Jr. of Greenville, SC, Skye Baker of Idabel, OK; sister, Joann Jonson of Warwick; stepbrothers, David Bellflower of Wisconsin, and Andrew Bellflower and his wife Dori of Elko; stepsister, Denise and her husband Tim Davidson of Columbus; grandchildren, Allison Blackwell, Caitlyn Jolly, Landon Mills, Leanna Martinez, Dixie Webb. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com