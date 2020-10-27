Two men suffer gunshot wounds Tuesday

Update:

Cordele Police responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of 12th St. W. Upon arrival, the officers found two 21-year-old males that had been shot. Both men were transported to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment. Capt. Andrew Roufs said he couldn’t comment further because it is an active investigation but said there is no threat to public safety.

Two victims were shot in the vicinity of 13th Street and 13th Avenue araound 12:50 p.m. today.

We will have more information when it becomes available.