Arrangements for Elaine Elizabeth Kennedy, 62 of Pitts, have been changed and will be announced at a later date. Elaine passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Kennedy and sons, Richard Kennedy, David Kennedy, Steven Kennedy and Jessie Kennedy. Born in Rapid City, SD, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Luenell Murray Reed. Elaine enjoyed collecting chickens. She also enjoyed the outdoors, and loved growing vegetables and fishing. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandson. Elaine is survived by two daughters, Ashley Kennedy and Tammie Peacock, both of Pitts; a sister and her husband, Penney and Jerry Akins of Cordele; six grandchildren, Kylea Crawford, Jayden Smith, Amber Peacock, Brandon Peacock, Colby Attaway and Hunter Attaway; and one great-grandson, Brantley Peacock.