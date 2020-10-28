Gladys Woodard Mixon, 100, of Cordele, passed away surrounded by family, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Blackshear Villa after a long and meaningful life devoted to her family, friends, and her God. Graveside Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Sunnyside Cemetery with Rev. Phil Streetman officiating. In accordance with the COVID-19 regulations, face masks or face coverings are suggested and seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Born December 3, 1919 in Crisp County Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur P. Woodard and Maggie Connell Woodard. She was employed at Cordele Uniform as well as being owner/operator of Mixon Produce with her husband, the late Buford L. Mixon. She was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and was active in her attendance and participation when her health still allowed. She especially loved being a part of the Sara Wiley Sunday School Class and the 39ers at the church. One of the last of her generation, Gladys was a wealth of knowledge on Cordele and how things were ‘back when’ and captivated everyone who crossed her path with her smile, her kindness, and her southern charm. Gladys is survived by her son, Terry D. Mixon of Winter Springs, FL; two grandsons, Wyman L. (Rhonda) Mixon, Jr. of Cordele, and David S. (Teresa) Mixon of Americus; daughter-in-law, Aleta Mixon; six great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; many loved nieces and nephews; and a sister, Ruth Bowen of Cordele. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Wyman L. Mixon, Sr. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Pruitt Hospice. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com