CORDELE – John “Larry” Willis, 73, of Cordele passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his residence. A graveside funeral service will be held for Mr. Willis at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, where he will be laid to rest. The Rev. Ron Lawhon will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at McDonald and Sons Funeral Home in Cumming from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Born August 20, 1947 in Leesburg, Florida, Mr. Willis was the son of the late William Irvin Willis and Orma Augusta Hobby Willis. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Carol Ann Brooks. He was the owner and operator of Willis Printing and Supply Company in Tifton and a member of the First Baptist Church in Cordele. He was also a member of the Tifton Rotary Club and served in the United States Army in Vietnam as part of Delta 1/5 Calvary, 1st Calvary Division.

Mr. Willis is survived by one daughter and son-in-law Mary Beth and Jarret English of Cumming; three brothers, Randall Irvin Willis of Brunswick, Gary Allen Willis of Leesburg and Tracy Royce Willis of Smyrna; one sister, Sharon Kaye Fontaine of Milwaukie, Oregon; and two grandchildren, Anderson Grace English and Wyatt Graham English.

Memorial gifts may be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Development Office, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.

