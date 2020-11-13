On Friday, November 13, 2020, George Ray Norman, age 73, of Cordele, Georgia passed away after a valiant fight with Cancer.

Ray was born on July 3, 1947 in Pisgah N.C. to Lee and Nora Norman. Ray attended and graduated from Brevard High School before proudly serving his country in Vietnam as a Artillery Specialist 4 in the United States Army. Ray retired from Ecusta Corporation after 36 years of service as a certified Water Treatment Operator followed by several years of service at the City of Hendersonville. Ray took great pride in his job and won the State of North Carolina’s C-Surface Operator of the Year award in 2009.

Ray had a passion for cars and motorcycles, owning and enjoying his 1981 award-wining Corvette and his custom, Fat Boy Harley. He also enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf, and coaching his daughter in numerous sports throughout the years. He was a collector of antiques and always appreciated the history of craftsmanship and the value of vintage. He was known for his quick wit, candid expressions, and outgoing spirit.

He was proceeded in death by his parents. He was a devoted husband to his late wife, Debbie Vaghun Norman. He is survived by his former wife Kathy Norman and their daughter Carrie Renee Norman, and grandson Jay Alexander Norman, his stepdaughter Crystal Haslam, step granddaughter Christian Schuchard and step-grandson Kellen Haslam and step great-grandson Jayce Schuchard. He leaves behind four sisters and two brothers: Patsy Dotson, Frances McBryant, Naomi Owens, Darlene Lily, Jimmy Norman, and Bill Norman, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Brevard, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PruittHeath Hospice 708 16th Ave. E. Cordele GA 31015.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele, GA. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com