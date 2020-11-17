CORDELE – Mr. Thomas Nesbitt III, 79, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Funeral services were held in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home at noon Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Burial followed in the Sunnyside Cemetery. Rev. Damon Fountain officiated the service. Eula Jo Sheffield, pianist, played for the service.

Tom was raised in and lived out most of his life right here in Cordele, Ga. He graduated from Crisp County High School and received a degree in History from Georgia Southwestern University in Americus, Georgia.

Tom served four years of honorable service as a Captain in the United States Army during the Vietnam war as a helicopter pilot and many years in the National Guard. After he left the military, he worked at the United States Postal Service and later retired from there.

Tom most loved farming the land and had a lifelong passion for gardening and the outdoors. He loved spending time in nature and spent many hours most days throughout his life in that space. It is fair to say that his move out to the family farm at Double Run after his retirement represented the fulfilment of a dream. He had a big outdoor project with endless possibilities. He collected a few animals, took care of a small fish pond, planted a garden and established the remaining acres with a native pine.

One of Tom’s proudest accomplishments in retirement was the achievement of adding a Huey Helicopter to the military display at Veteran’s Memorial State Park. Hobbies he enjoyed during different times in his life include playing country and bluegrass guitar, trapping, family genealogy and researching a variety of different collectables. Of these, family genealogy was the most enduring. He loved nothing more than finding relationships that expanded knowledge of the family and its history. He visited regional cemeteries and even took a trip to Scotland to complete some research of Nesbitt family origins.

Tom is the proud son of Mrs. Nell A. Nesbitt and Mr. Thomas Nesbitt Jr., also of Cordele, Ga. He is preceded in death by his brother Bill Nesbitt and his son Greg Nesbitt. He is survived by two of his children and their spouses, Dee Williams and her husband Richard, and Tom Nesbitt IV and his wife Jennifer. His grandchildren include, Richard “Mo” Williams III (Robyn) and their children Lettie Kate and Brooklyn; Chelsea Pierce (Kevin) and their children Evie, Grayson, and Beckett; and Teddie and Charlotte Nesbitt. He is also survived by his sisters Linda Herrington (Ed) and Laurel Deuley and his brother Jon Nesbitt (Kathy) and many nieces and nephews.

