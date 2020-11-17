CORDELE — Funeral services for Ruby R. Kilcrease, 87, were held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Burial followed in Sunnyside Cemetery. Rev. Don Howell and Rev. David Grantham officiated the services.

Ray Faircloth, pianist, played for the service and accompanied the congregation as they sang “Because He Lives.” He also accompanied Jason Meeks, soloist, as he sang “It Is Well.” Rhonda Bernecker, soloist sang “Trust His Heart.”

Service as active pallbearers were: Tommy Kilcrease, Monte Kilcrease, Pat Posey, Guy Combass, Mike Meeks, Jason Meeks, and Danny Ross.

Ruby passed away Nov. 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Searcy, Ark. To the late George Carl Rogers and the late Nora Geneva Bratcher Rogers. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Mitchell Kilcrease; her son, James “Jimmy” M. Kilcrease; her siblings: Otis M. Rogers, Luther Rogers, Iris Barber, and Erma Diehl; and her son-in-law, John Bruce.

Ruby was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church where she was active in the choir. She was also a member of the TEL/Eunice Sunday School Class and participated in the 39’ers. She was a retired administrative assistant for Bell South in Ft. Lauderdale.

She is survived by her daughter: Michelle Kilcrease Bruce of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; her sister: Ruth Zenbendon of Wauchula, Fla; her grandchildren: Mitch Kilcrease, Chad Kilcrease and Jon Kilcrease; and her great-grandchildren: Riley Kilcrease, Jacob Kilcrease, James Kilcrease and Anthony Kilcrease.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Grasp International, 215 Oak Road, Arabi, GA 31712.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. was entrusted with these arrangements.