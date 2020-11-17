CORDELE — Sammie Farrow, 91, of Cordele died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Graveside services were held at 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Penia Church Cemetery. Rev. Don Howell officiated, Colton Farrow, guitarist, accompanied himself as he sang “Knowing What I Know About Heaven” and “How Great Thou Art.”

Mr. Farrow was born in Wilcox County, Ga. to the late Roy Ray Farrow and the late Octa Mae Addison Farrow. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Willis Farrow and Ray Farrow. He was an active member, as his health permitted, of the Pinecrest Baptist Church. Sammie retired as the Crisp County Tax Commissioner after 22 years and he also retired from the Georgia National Guard as a Sergeant 1st Class after 22 years. He was very involved in Crisp County Sportsmans Club. Mr. Sammie was a member of the Cordele Lions Club where he served as Treasurer and worked with the Lions Club Fair. He was dedicated to his community; serving 19 years umpiring high school baseball and softball games. He was also a member of the Crisp County Football Chain Gang and worked the clock at basketball games.

He is survived by his wife: Gay Farrow of Cordele, Ga.; his son Sam (Nancy) Farrow, Jr., and daughters Valerie (Winford) Wright, Beverly (Delwin) Partain all of Cordele, Ga.; and daughter Pam (Rusty) Autry of Tifton, Ga.; his brother James (Joy) Farrow of Cordele, Ga.; his sister Jeanene Kilby of Oakwood Ga.; 8 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his two best friends Skip and Charlie the Gopher Turtle. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Crisp County Sportsmans Club in C/O Evelyn Dowell 316 E 27th Ave Cordele, Ga. 31015.

