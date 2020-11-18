CORDELE — Graveside funeral services for Idalene Williams Sawyer, 88, will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will greet family and friends at the cemetery beginning at 2 p.m.

Mrs. Sawyer passed away Nov. 17, 2020 at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor. She was born in Montezuma, Ga. to Leslie Rudolph Williams and Nina Johnson Williams. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Pitts Sawyer, Sr., her son, William “Bill” Pitts Sawyer, Jr., and her brother and sister-in-law, Oscar and Janet Williams.

She was a member of the Cordele First Baptist Church. She enjoyed being able to assist and help others however she could. She was a retired administrative assistant for the Crisp County Board of Education. She was a great cook and loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter: Cindy Hughes and her husband Jimmy of Cordele; her daughter-in-law: Fran Carter Sawyer of Cordele; her siblings: John Albert Williams and his wife Peggie of Perry, Ga. and Pauline Reeves and her husband “Streak” of Oglethorpe, Ga.; her grandchildren: Brian Sawyer and his wife Katie, Lesli Hughes Nelson and her husband Brian, Rebecca Sawyer Stewart and her husband Bryan, Jim Hughes and his wife Alison, and Shelby Hughes; and her great-grandchildren: Ava Nelson, Mac Nelson, Kate Nelson, Harper Nelson, Kennedy Sawyer, Camille Sawyer, James Hughes, William Hughes, Sawyer Stewart, Abbie Stewart and Brynn Stewart.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.