Lisa Duke Southwell
Lisa Duke Southwell, 59 of Cordele, passed away November 27, 2020 in Pineview. “Peanut” as she was lovingly known, was born in Cordele to the late Arthur Cecil Duke, Sr. and Marilyn Getzlaff Duke. She was a CNA and a caregiver and also owned a cleaning service. Peanut had a heart of gold and was so full of compassion for others and always tried to help in any way that she could. She loved her family and spending time with them and was also a huge animal lover. Peanut is survived by her siblings, a brother and his wife, Cecil Duke, Jr. and Nancy Duke of TyTy and a sister, Bridget Adkins-Martin of Rochelle; a niece and her husband, Kansas and Greg Hawkins of Mentone, AL; a nephew Dellard Adkins of Cordele; a great-niece and great-nephew, Tristyn Layfield of Rochelle and Skylar Adkins of Cordele; her faithful friend, Tracy Chancey of Vienna; and her beloved companion, Coco. The family will greet friends Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
