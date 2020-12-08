H. Tim Reynolds, PA., 77, of Cordele, GA passed away, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. His remains will be cremated and the family will

have private services. After the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be held at his home.

Tim was born in Decatur, GA to the late Roy Reynolds, Jr. and Betty Barfield Reynolds. He joined the Navy and after basic training and served as a hospital corpsman. After his service time, Tim graduated from Georgia State and continued his education and graduated from the Medical College of Georgia.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy Clark Reynolds, Cordele, GA, daughters, Ashley Reynolds, Duluth, GA, Mandie Reynolds Kasilus (David), Marietta, GA, step-daughter, Dawn Mayo (David), Cordele, GA, step-son, Tommy Clark (Dana), Albany, GA, sister, Gloria Friend, Myrtle Beach, SC and six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of H. Tim Reynolds, PA. to First Presbyterian Church, 125 S. Jackson Street, Americus, GA, 31709.

