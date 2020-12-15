December 15, 2020

  • 50°

Advance tickets for Cougar game Friday night

By Chris Lewis

Published 12:46 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Advance tickets for Friday nights Semifinal game @ Pierce County will be on sale at the high school gym ticket window Tuesday-Thursday from 11-2. Tickets will also be available on GoFan.co later this week. Tickets will be available at the Pierce County stadium beginning @ 5:30pm Friday. All tickets are $15.00 per GHSA. Let’s support our young people#TheCougarWay

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Education