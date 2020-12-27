Jimmy Borum, age 72, of 184 Ransom Road, Unadilla, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins.

Born in Montezuma, he was the son of the late Sheron Borum and Pauline Suggs Borum. Jimmy was a member of First Baptist Church of Unadilla for almost 60 years and was the owner of Borum Service Center in Unadilla.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sara Borum of Unadilla; his daughter, Sheila Fowler (Ken) of Perry; his son, Kenny Borum (Judith) of Unadilla; his grandchildren, Andrew Fowler of Perry, Hannah Fowler of Perry, Hillary Fowler of Perry, Addison Borum of Unadilla and Grant Borum of Unadilla; several close cousins.

Graveside services were held at 3 PM Saturday, December 26 in Walnut Cemetery with Rev. Matt Stephens officiating.

Rebecca Brannen sang, “It Is Well With My Soul.”

Leroy Shewman, Wesley Posey, Lurry Brown, Harry Lemmon, David Everett, Jessie Stinson, Armando Vasquez, Antonio Coney, Danny Finnegan, Bobby Harman, Justin Bridges and Roger Brown served as pallbearers.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church, 911 Cherry Street, Unadilla, Georgia 31091.

Friends may view the memorial and sign the online register book at www.brannen-nesmith.com.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla had charge of arrangements.