Bobby Joe Horn of Ashburn died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the age of 80 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Cordele. Born in Ozark, AL, he was the son of the late Joe and Clara Simmons Horn. He was also preceded in death by his brother Bill Horn, to whom he was devoted to during his lifetime. A member of First Baptist Church of Ashburn, Bobby was the manager (RET) of Gold Kist Peanut Company in Ashburn and also a retiree of Georgia Department of Corrections. He was retired from the Georgia National Guard and had served during Desert Storm. Bobby, with his calming ways and demeanor, spent his life loving and caring for others. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed being in the air. He loved college and pro football and his pets. His passion though was his family, especially his daughter, April, who was the apple of his eye, and his three beautiful granddaughters. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Luvena Dorough Horn of Ashburn; his daughter and her husband, April and Mike Coker of Thomasville; and his granddaughters, Micheal Coker and Clara Grace Coker, both of Athens and Christian Anna Coker of Thomasville.