Funeral services for Glen Willard Holmes will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Glen, 52, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital. He was born in Cordele to the late Glen Hilliard Holmes and Frances Butterworth Holmes. Retired from Cox Tire Company, he was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church and also attended the Discipleship Sunday School Class. He was an avid football and wrestling fan and very much enjoyed fishing. His real passion in life though was his sons and his grandchildren, who were the light of his life. Glen is survived by his loving wife of 22 years of marriage, Stephanie McBryant Holmes of Cordele; two sons, Robbie Hoker and his wife, Kristin, and Michael Hoker, all of Cordele; a brother, Joey Holmes of Cordele; a sister and her husband, Nan and Loren Nichols of Cordele, six grandchildren, Grasin Hoker, Cort Hoker, Carson Flynn, Milleigh Butler, Carly Singletary and Carter Singletary; a special niece, Shirley Holmes; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com