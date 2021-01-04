Claude B. “Buddy” Wilson of Cordele passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the age of 84 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Born in Griffin, he was the son of the late Claude Blackston Wilson, Sr. and Martha VanBuren Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his wives, Pannette A. Wilson and Joan “Bootsie” Pilcher Wilson. Buddy was employed by and retired from Harris Group where he worked in Logistics, and was a member of Cordele First United Methodist Church. Buddy was an avid golfer and an active member of his community. He was a past President of the Cordele Lions Club, served as President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and was a past Chairman of the Board of Directors for Crisp Academy. Buddy is survived by two sons, Bill Wilson and his children, Wade Wilson and Sara Wilson and the mother of his children, Tara Wilson, and Brad Wilson and his wife, Susan, and their children, Kendall Wilson of Cordele and David Adams of Atlanta. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com