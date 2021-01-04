Gary Paul Little age 69 of Mineral Bluff, Georgia, went to his new eternal home in Heaven, Monday, December 28, 2020. Gary was born April 01, 1951, in Boston, Georgia, to the late Mr. Felton David Little and Mrs. Frances Ailene Little. Gary retired from Plant Telephone Company in Tifton, Georgia. His family was the joy of his life. He would sit out on his front porch with his grandchildren and great grands telling stories, some he probably told more than once but he would always keep them entertained. Gary was a very devoted and loving husband, daddy, and papa. He is survived by his loving wife, Ginger Carol Goodman Little, of almost 52 years, his daughters, Teresa Little (James Cubby Ellis) of Cordele, Nikki Little Johnson(Daren) of Cordele, son Stephen Little(Tiffany) of Mineral Bluff, formerly of Cordele, Georgia. , grandchildren Ashley Greene (Cody) of Pitts, Georgia, Justin Brown (Melissa Sangster) of Cordele, Jake Brown (Jordan) of Cordele, Ty Johnson, Skyler Johnson, Gavin Little, Olivia Little, Millie Little, great- grands Tripp Anderson, Jones Greene and Ridge Greene. He is also survived by many loving sisters, brothers, and their spouses and many special nieces and nephews. Gary also loved Ginger’s siblings Brenda, Sue, Russell, Tammy and their families as his own. Gary was a great man and will be missed by many.

Memorial Service: Saturday, January 02, 2021, at 117 Goodman Road, Warwick, Georgia 31796, 1:00 PM, with Cody Greene Officiating at “The Home Place” where his and Ginger’s love story began.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.georgiachildren.org to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, 800 Rudeseal Road, Mount Airy, GA 30563, (706) 894-1678 www.georgiachildren.org