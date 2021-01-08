Lynn Mims Pate of Cordele passed away January 7, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 66. She was born in Cordele and was the daughter of the late David Augusta Mims and Emma Hayslip Gibbs. She was also preceded in death by a sister Patricia Crutchfield. Lynn was retired from the Crisp County School System and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. All those that knew her, knew her to be the sweetest and most humble soul to ever live. She carried with her a sweet smile and a love for all that she met. She enjoyed camping with family, fishing and the beach. She was an avid shopper whether it be at a store, a yard sale or just junkin’. She enjoyed playing cards and eating with her buddies, Pam Taylor, Judy Pheil, Linda Pheil and Sue Beavers. Lynn is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roy Pate of Cordele; two daughters and their husbands, Kim and Bryan Jaudon of Kathleen and Amy and Chris Lytle of Bonaire; three grandchildren, Kaylee Jaudon, Matthew Jaudon, Emalyn Lytle and yet to be born, Colton Jayce Lytle. Lynn is also survived by Sandra Odom, her dear friend and like a sister, her cousin and best friend, Marsha Crumley, and Kristy Stevenson, that she always called her “adopted daughter.” A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will greet friends at Rainey Family Funeral Services, prior to the service Sunday from 1:00 until 2:45 p.m. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com