CORDELE – Kermit Sanders Dorough passed away on January 7, 2021 at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor in Cordele.

Kermit was born in Cordele on November 14, 1933, the youngest of the five children of J.L. and Eula Dorough. He was a graduate of Cordele High School, South Georgia College, and the University of Georgia.

Kermit married Leona Coleman on January 1, 1956. Kermit worked as an insurance adjuster and moved his young family to Cordele in 1965 after accepting a position with Georgia Casualty & Surety Company. He loved his hometown and was a devoted supporter of Crisp County High School football, in times of both struggle and success. Kermit worked for Sedgwick James for several years after retiring from Georgia Casualty.

Kermit’s favorite hobbies were gospel music and hunting bobwhite quail. He was a member of the Ellis Quartet, which had a weekly program on WMJM in Cordele for decades. Kermit sang in the choir at Penia Baptist Church and regularly attended gospel sings and gospel music conventions into his 70s.

Kermit was a dedicated and devoted member of Penia Baptist Church. He taught the Men’s Sunday School class for many years, following which he agreed to teach the newly formed Young Adult Class. He relinquished that position after teaching the class for 30 years. Kermit served as a deacon and on many boards of the church.

Kermit and Le traveled extensively following his retirement. He also attempted, with little success, to learn to play golf, and enjoyed weekly meetings with fellow seniors, who he referred to as “the Brainiacs”, with whom he discussed religion, politics, and philosophy.

Kermit was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, James H. and W.D. Dorough, and his beloved wife. He is survived by his four children, Dr. Karen Dorough (Michael Cygan) of Valparaiso, IN, Kathy Galimore (Don) of Montrose, GA, Kermit S. Dorough, Jr. (Bonny) of Albany, GA, and Joseph Lawton Dorough (Emily) of Jefferson, GA, ten grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and his sisters, Marjorie Claire Dowdy and Faye Culverhouse.

A graveside service will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

Those desiring to do so, may make donations to the Penia Baptist Church Building Fund, in memory of Kermit. Donations should be addressed to Penia Baptist Church Building Fund c/o Penia Baptist Church, 3738 Old Penia Rd., Cordele, GA 31015.

