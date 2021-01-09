Mrs. Almeta Gates Carter 93, of Warwick, Ga., died on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor in Cordele.

A private graveside will be held in the Warwick United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Lavender, Rev. Steve Purnell and Mr. John Carter will officiate.

Mrs. Carter was born September 3, 1927 in Arcadia, FL., to the late Willoughby and Alma Partin Gates. Mrs. Carter has lived at Lake Blackshear for the past 41 years moving here from Albany. She retired from AT&T after 28 years. Mrs. Carter was a member of the First Baptist Church of Warwick, the Adult Sunday School Class, Warwick Lions Club and volunteered with Fish & Loaves. She enjoyed traveling, loved her family and especially enjoyed cooking for her entire family on July 4th.

Survivors include her children, Tommy Carter (Becky) of Lake Blackshear, Cindy Carter Still (Skip) of Pendleton, SC; grandchildren, John Carter (Marjorie) , Allyson Carter Smallwood (Shannon), Leah Still Schonfeld (Matt), Katie Still Cheek (Randall), Brandi Bays Ivy (Clint), Brooke Bays Ferguson (James), 10 Great-Grandchildren; 2 brothers, Floyd Gates (Ruby Jean) of Melbourne, FL., Carey (Pearly) Gates (Ruth) of Albany; sister, Barbara Delbridge (Larry ) of Albany; sister-in-law, Imogene Gates of Ft. Pierce, FL and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her husband J. T. Carter on July 19, 2011, her siblings, Gerald Gates, Lamar Gates, C. W. Gates, Allen Gates, Kathleen Sisa and Veda Moorman.

The family would like to thank Dawn Culpepper and the staff at Fellowship Home in Cordele for their loving care.

For those desiring memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Warwick P.O. Box 97 Warwick, Ga., 31796.

