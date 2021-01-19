CORDELE – Mrs. Lucy Middleton Clark, 95, wife of the late Lloyd Lamar Clark, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021. Lucy was born at home on April 30, 1925 to Charlie Middleton and Ella George Middleton of Hentown, Georgia, (between Blakely and Colquitt).

Lucy’s first priority was always her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. Lucy accepted God’s gift of grace in Jesus and claimed Him as her Savior at a young age. She served Him as a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Cordele from the time she and Lamar moved to Cordele in 1956 until she was physically unable to attend her church. Lucy served in numerous capacities over the years including WMU, adult choir, Sunday School and Training Union teacher, Senior Adult Ministry, as well as a member of many church committees. She was a secretary for Crisp County High School for many years.

Lucy was the author of two cookbooks, Delightfully Southern Recipes and Delightfully Southern Holidays, which she penned at the urging of her children at age 75. What started out as a collection of recipes on index cards turned into two cookbooks, nine printings, and over 53,000 books sold. At age 75, an entrepreneur was born. In her dedication of her first cookbook, she speaks her heart to her children, “It is the desire of our hearts that you all honor God and your fellow man with your lives.”

She is survived by her children, Lawana Willis (Homer) of Enterprise, Alabama, and Charles (Dee) Clark of Cordele; and four grandchildren, Amy Lawana Willis, Suzanna Leigh Willis, Elizabeth Jane Clark, and Caroline Lucy Clark.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lloyd Lamar Clark and brothers Austin Middleton, Chester Middleton, Royce Middleton, and her sisters Pearl Blackshear and Net Blackshear.

The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor, the staff of Crisp Regional’s Reflections Hospice, and the personal sitters that cared for Lucy. These people are truly “angels on their feet”. Their kind love, patience, and care and their commitment to go above and beyond the standard of care will eternally be appreciated by our family.

Due to the continued spread of Covid-19. The family has chosen to have a private graveside only service later this week.

Memorials can be made in her honor to Reflections Hospice, 202 East 4th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015, The Gideon Bible Ministry, or the charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.