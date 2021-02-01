Gloria Williams Dixon passed away on January 29, 2021. She was born on December 8, 1929, in Thomasville, GA, the youngest of 5 children to Perry S. Williams and Floy A. Jones.

She was raised in Waycross, GA and after college, was president of Beta Sigma Phi, a business sorority in Waycross. She worked for Gulf Life Insurance Company, and it was there that she met her future husband, Max Baer Dixon. Max worked for Chevron USA, and they settled in Cordele, GA, where they raised their family. Even after Max’s death in 1986, she continued to live life to the fullest.

Gloria is survived by her 3 daughters; Elaine Dixon Rawlins of Cordele, Melanie Dixon Sullens (Tim) of Roswell, and Julie Dixon of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren; Whitney Rawlins Wells (Jackson) of Warner Robins, Jenna, Mark and Max Janowiak of Jacksonville, FL, and Dixon and Drew Sullens of Roswell; as well as several beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Gloria was a loving wife and mother. She was a homemaker and was involved in the community. She loved to bake cakes for friends and family and was known to be a wonderful cook. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Texas Gin, shopping for antiques, traveling with friends and loved ones and was an active member of First Baptist Church Cordele, for over 50 years.

She will be remembered by her friends and family for her generosity, warmth and quick wit.

A private family graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Sunnyside Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Reflections Hospice, 202 E. 4th Ave., Cordele, GA 31015 or Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch, 5671 Boys Ranch Road, Hahira, GA 31632 (Please put Hahira Campus in the memo section of your check.) Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com