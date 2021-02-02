CORDELE: Warren Inman McKinney, III age 78 of Bainbridge and Cordele, passed away Feb 1, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August, 11, 1942. Warren was the son of the late Warren Inman McKinney, Jr. and Nell Wood McKinney. Warren attended Crisp County High School and graduated from Middle Georgia and Valdosta State University. He was employed by the state as a social worker assisting in the placing of mentally challenged adults. Warren loved to collect antiques – especially 1940-1950’s Western comic books – and DVD and VCR tapes of late-night talk shows. Most importantly he loved his church – 1st Baptist Church of Bainbridge, Ga.

Warren was preceded in death by his mother and father Nell and Warren McKinney and special caretaker, Betty Ann Davis. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Emory (Janet) McKinney of Dalton, Ga; a sister Diane (Dave) Conger of Greensboro, Ga; a brother, David (Norma) McKinney of Cordele, Ga; a sister Gail McKinney of Dahlonega, Ga.; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Retha and Melvin Davis of Bainbridge, Ga. were true friends who helped with care and support during his long journey with Lewy Bodies Dementia.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Doug James officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that any memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Bainbridge, P.O. Box 155, Bainbridge, Ga. 39818.

