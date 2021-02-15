With great sadness, we announce the passing of Donna Faye Rowland Gregory of Burlington, North Carolina on February 9, 2021. Surrounded by her family, Faye peacefully passed away.

Our mother, Faye, was one of the strongest women to ever walk this earth. Our family was blessed to have her as our matriarch. Almost everyone would describe Faye as “magical.” Her spirit touched those who had the privilege to know her. She was a daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She declared being a mother and grandmother were the greatest gifts in her life.

Faye graduated from Crisp County High School, Sullins College, Mercer University, and received her Master’s Degree at Jacksonville State University. After graduating, she went on to pursue a career in education. She taught in Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Nebraska. She was an animal lover, and her favorites were dogs and horses. She was a world traveler, teacher, advocate, and fighter for justice.

Faye married the man she would describe as the love of her life, William “Bill” T. Gregory, in June of 1962. They had a beautiful summer ceremony in the Chapel of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. Together, they would build a life that included three children. Faye fully embraced motherhood and gave her all to her family. We will never be able to fill the void she leaves behind.

She is survived by her son Joe Gregory of Land O’Lakes, Florida, his wife Linda, grandson Sam, step-grandchildren Cory and Shae-Lynn; her son Rowland Gregory of Burlington, North Carolina, his husband Mark DeJournette, step-grandchild Charlie DeJournette; her daughter Ada Gregory of Durham, North Carolina, grandchildren Luke and Aidan Taylor; Ex-husband William “Bill” T. Gregory of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

She will be missed and remembered fondly by her childhood friends that she affectionately called the “Golden Girls,” and her dear friends and support group members whom she lovingly deemed the “Mustangs.

Please consider a donation in Faye’s name to:

https://www.corollawildhorses.com/

https://greatescapesanctuary.org/

http://www.wildforlifefoundation.org/

navajorescueandrecoverymission.html

(Specifically the Navajo Horses Rescue and Recovery Mission)

Or to a local horse rescue or animal protection organization in your community as these organizations were important to her.

No immediate services will be held on due to COVID-19 Pandemic.