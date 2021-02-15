Thank you to our neighbors and friends

Letter to Editor,

The Wilkes Family would like to take the time to thank our families, neighbors,friends, and complete strangers for your love and support after the fire to our family home on February 1rst.

We have to begin with a special thanks to our neighbors Peggy Wade, Larry Worth, and Josh Weldon for noticing smoke coming from the house, making sure no one was in the house, saving our fur babies, and calling 911. You all are the best!

Secondly, to the wonderful first responders Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office, Crisp Co. Fire Dept, Sumter Co Fire Dept, as well as an individual from Dooly Co. Fire Dept, thank you! You all worked tirelessly Feb 1 to contain the fire from spreading any worse in the terrible winds. We cannot thank you enough for your heroic efforts to keep our neighborhood safe as well as trying to save our home. You all were wonderful and thanks for your hearts of service!

In regard to our Lake Blackshear, Crisp Co., and Houston Co. communities in particular, a heartfelt thank you for all the generous donations of time, money, gift cards, shoes, clothes, coats, motel rooms, meals,encouraging words by cards, text, phone calls, and emails. Never in a million years would we have thought we would be on the receiving end of such generosity and we are very humbled! You all have had the most genuine spirit of giving than anyone could ever imagine and we truly appreciate it!

Thirdly, Cape Insurance of Vienna have been the most genuine and sincere insurance company we have ever dealt with in our 50+ years of life. They have went above and beyond to make sure this process goes as smooth as possible, making sure their clients come first and are taken care of. We have truly been blessed by Sandra Cape, Tracy Chancy, & Paige Taunton with all their help and guidance through this and we are so thankful for you all!

While we are devastated at the loss of our retirement home and the memories that were inside, we are consoled by the fact that our God will bring us through this, and these incredible acts of kindness will be etched in our memories forever. We are eternally grateful for everything you all have done for us and just wanted you to know it hasnt went unnoticed!

Sincerely,

Russell & Jamie Wilkes