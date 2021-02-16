Thelma Thompson Blizzard of Cordele passed away at her residence Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Blizzard. Born in Wilcox County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Daniel Thompson and Lillie Bell Layfield Thompson. Others preceding her in death were siblings, Wilbur Thompson, Gwen Harris and Lou V. Brown. Thelma loved her family and enjoyed her time with them. Known as the story teller, she always had a tale to tell of her life and growing up on the farm in Rebecca. She always said “it was a good life.” To her nieces, nephews and grandchildren she was known as ‘Nanny’ to them all. She loved a good joke and she loved music. She had a great faith and was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness in 1954. She enjoyed sharing that faith to anyone that took an interest. She and her late husband, Bob, owned and operated the family business, Bob’s Country Store for over 30 years. The people that they served were like family to them. Thelma is survived by her children, a daughter, Traci Leblanc of Cordele, and three sons and their wives, Gary Timri Blizzard of Pitts, Randy and Donna Blizzard of Arlington, TN and Steve Blizzard of Georgetown, TN; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An on-line guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com