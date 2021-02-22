Jack Lawrence Windham, Jr., passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends prior to the service Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, we ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. Jack, 54, was born in Macon, Georgia to Jack Lawrence Windham, Sr. and Sandra Hyde Windham. Jack loved gardening, landscaping, and being outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish with his boys, family, and friends. As a young man, Jack was known for his great sense of humor and gardening abilities, as well as his unrivaled skill at retrieving sand dollars from the ocean with nothing but his toes. Jack is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Erin Jackson of Cordele; his parents, Jack and Sandra Windham of Cordele; two sons, Matthew (Anna) Windham of Waynesville, North Carolina, and Joshua Windham, of Cordele; brother, Harry Francis Knox, II (Mike Bozeman) of Quitman; sister, Susannah (John) Herzog of Cordele; three nieces and a nephew, Kelsey Herzog, Molly Herzog, Kayla Klatt, and Luke Herzog, all of Cordele; sister-in-law, Caron Windham of Cordele; sister-in-law, Samantha Jackson of Pitts; and mother and father-in-law, Bruce and Kathy Jackson of Pitts. Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan Hyde Windham. Memorial donations may be made to Cordele First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 871, Cordele, GA 31010.