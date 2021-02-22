Jennifer Elaine Berry passed away on February 21, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. She was born on August 10, 1962, in Cordele, GA, to Thomas and Geraldine Williamson Suggs. Elaine was a cashier for many years. She loved to read and play games on her phone, and was proud to hold some of the highest scores in her favorite games. Elaine loved her family more than anything else, and would do anything for them.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Isaiah) Windam of Cordele; a sister, Jean Jones of Cordele; a nephew and niece, Kelly Jones of Cordele, and Cellesse Jones of Hahira; grandchildren, Zachary Berry and Joshua Berry, both of Cordele; and the father of her child, Eddie Berry.

She will be remembered by her friends and family for her generosity, warmth and quick wit.

