Janice Bridges Sears of Cordele passed away March 5, 2021 at Navicent Health Center in Macon at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Delton Bridges and Merle Rouse Bridges; a daughter-in-law, Ann Sears and several siblings. Born in Albany, Janice was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church. She loved cooking, and that led ‘Mama TJ’, as she was lovingly known, and her husband, Thomas to open the first TJ’s Restaurant on February 6, 1984 in Cordele. She was a best friend to many, especially to her husband of 57 years, her children and grandchildren. Janice’s life was filled with prayer, always remembering her family and the needs and souls of others. She is survived by her husband, Thomas William Sears of Cordele; her children, sons, Thomas Delton Sears of Sylvester, Robert Sears and his wife, Tammera, Michael Sears, and a daughter, Tammy Marie Teel, all of Cordele; a brother and his wife, Alex and Cyndi Bridges of Mooresville, NC; a sister and her husband, Mary and Bob Wilson of Leesburg; sister-in-law, Nita Bridges of Perry; sister-in-law and her husband, Linda and Elmer Ayotte of Foresttville, CT; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Michael and Betsy Sears, Jessi Sears Catrett, Del and Brittany Sears, Tony and Samantha Sears, Justin Sears, Laura Sears, Madison Teel and Dylan Teel; and four great-grandchildren, Ryan Sears, Tinslee Sears, Brody Sears and Karli Sears. The rosary and funeral mass will be private for the family. They request that memorials be made to St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 807 South Third Street, Cordele, GA 31015 in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com