Cordele Apartment Fire Ruled Arson

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Thursday that a Crisp County structure fire was intentionally set and has been ruled an act of arson. The fire occurred at Cordele Heritage Oaks Apartments located at 909 S Broad St. in Cordele at 3:58 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

The 800-square-foot structure was approximately 41 years old and located inside a building with five other apartments.

“The property was being rented, but the resident was not home at the time of the fire,” said Commissioner King. “Working with the Cordele Police and Fire Departments, we have ruled this fire to be incendiary in nature.”

Anyone with information about this Crisp County fire is invited to call Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-252-5804. This anonymous hotline operates around the clock.