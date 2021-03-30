Carol Cook Wade of Cordele passed away, Monday, March 29, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Charol Register and Beth Register Smith. Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of the late Parker “Scrap” Cook and Ethel Elizabeth Barrow Cook. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Zion Hope Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service Wednesday beginning at 10:00 a.m. Carol was retired from AgGaFarm Credit and was an active member for as long as she was able of Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church of Vienna. Carol had a green thumb and loved the outdoors, working in her flowers and gardening. She enjoyed feeding and watching her birds, especially the cardinals and her hummers. Her passion in life though was her family, especially her grandchildren. Carol is survived by her husband of 23 years, Virgil Wade of Cordele; two sons and their wives, Ronnie and Amy Register of Cochran and Jamie and Tina Register of Cordele; her son-in-law, David Smith of Cordele; daughter-in-law, Barbara Register; siblings, Parker Lee Cook of Cordele and Jan Justice of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Chuck Register and his wife, Skyler, Kerry Everidge and her husband, Dustin, Jordan Smith, Brett Register, Chandler Register, D.J. Googe and his wife, Dr. Katie Googe, Jon Googe and his wife, Carly Googe and Sydney Googe and her fiance, Nathan Bradman; three great-grandsons, Brady Everidge, Charlie Register and Jonah Googe; and great-granddaughter, Valyn Googe. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com