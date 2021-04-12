A graveside service for James Loran Barefoot, Sr. of Cordele will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Seville Cemetery in Wilcox County. Loran, 91, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 in Cordele. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Powell Barefoot, his parents, Delmar C. Barefoot and Jewell Dowdy Barefoot and a brother, Jeral Barefoot. He was born and reared in Pitts and was Valedictorian for his graduating class. Loran was the Purchasing Agent (RET) for CDI of Cordele and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served on the Board of Deacons, taught many classes and sang in the choir. For several years he had a huge Christmas display at his home in Seville that brought him much joy to share with all those that came to see it. The work was lovingly shared by his family each year and it gave them all a great deal of satisfaction. He was the manager and the bus driver for many years for the two gospel groups, the Revelations and the Southern Gospel Tones. His wife Hazel was the pianist for these two groups. Loran is survived by his children, daughters and their husbands, Patricia and Lamar Cason of Warner Robins and Vicki and Richard Bush of Cordele, and son, James “Jimmy” Loran Barefoot, Jr. and his significant other, Carol Sheffield; a sister, Elnita Conner; six grandchildren and their spouses, Justin and Kelly Cason, Scott and Debbie Harvey, Jeffrey and Tiffany Harvey, Kimberly and Chris Clowers, Jennifer and Will Massey and Bryan Bush; eight great-grandchildren, Holt Harvey, Hudson Harvey, Kerrigan Cason, Carly Lowe, Jayden Barefoot, Grayson Moore, Camden Massey and Kynzlee Massey; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to Reflections Hospice who took such loving care of Loran. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com