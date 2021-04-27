Janelle Mashburn, age 63, of 349 Haslam Avenue, Pinehurst, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

Born in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late James Elmo Taylor and Mary Jeanette Johnson Taylor. Janelle had worked at Lowe’s and was a member of Pinehurst Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and loved animals. She also enjoyed do-it-yourself projects, especially home improvement.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Mashburn of Pinehurst; her daughter, Alexis Taylor of Warner Robins; her son, John Harrelson of Lake City, FL; her step-mother, Ramona Thomas of Dallas; her sister, Alexis Hudson (Tommy) of Vienna; her brother, Leonard Taylor of Cordele; 4 grandchildren.

Memorial services were held at 3 PM Tuesday, April 27 in the chapel of Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna

Rev. Freddy Hogg officiated and a recording of “Happy” was played.

Those who wish may make memorial gifts to the Flint Humane Society, Post Office Box 183, Vienna, Georgia 31092.

Friends may view the memorial, watch a recording of the service and sign the online guestbook at www.brannen-nesmith.com.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna had charge of arrangements.